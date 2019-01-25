Serena Williams’ Daughter Can’t Stop Wearing These Nike x Off-White Sneakers

Olympia Ohanian and father Alexis Ohanian watch Serena Williams at the 2019 Mastercard Hopman Cup in January 2019.

Serena Williams shared a sweet pre-match snap of her and baby daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Wednesday.

In the shot, Williams holds the 1-year-old she shares with her Reddit co-founder husband Alexis Ohanian. The toddler wears a pink sweatsuit with teensy black-and-white Nike x Off-White sneakers.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old is clad in a black hoodie and a black and gold watch.

“I love these pre match hugs they are my new fav part of my job,” the tennis star captioned the adorable picture.

The photo was presumably taken in Melbourne during the Australian Open. The 23-time grand slam champion had been competing in the tournament through Jan. 22, when she was taken down by Karolína Plíšková in the quarter-finals.

Olympia’s choice of kicks was unsurprising, given that Williams sported athletic wear created by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh on the court during the U.S. Open. Nike released a range of Off-White x Serena Williams footwear and apparel that was available for purchase — and Olympia even got her own teensy tennis dress and Blazer Mid “Queen” sneakers so that she could look like her mama.

But the black-and-white Nike x Off-White sneakers seem to be Olympia’s current favorite, as she’s worn them for a number of recent matches.

The tot sported the trendy kicks with a checked Burberry dress as she cheered on both her mother and her aunt Venus at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in December.

Olympia also chose the sneakers while sitting alongside her father at the 2019 MasterCard Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia, this month. She teamed the kicks with a leopard-print sweatsuit for a casual but stylish look.