Serena Williams Matches Daughter Olympia in the Cutest Nike x Virgil Abloh Outfits

Serena Williams and her 1-year-old daughter, Olympia, are inseparable, so it’s no wonder that the tennis champ’s latest Instagram shows them dressed like twins.

The 37-year-old athlete took to the social media platform today to share a photo of herself posing with her adorable mini-me in black and white Virgil Abloh for NikeCourt looks. “Matching with my bestie @olympiaohanian thanks @nikecourt and @virgilabloh,” she captioned the post. Both of them sported black Nike sneakers.

This comes on the heels of Williams defending Nike after the sportswear brand received backlash for its previous maternity policy for female runners. “They’re doing better, and that’s what it’s about,” she said during a post-match press conference at the French Open on Monday. “It’s about learning from mistakes and doing better.”

The 23-time Grand Slam winner hit the court Monday for her round 1 match in a statement-making Nike x Off-White outfit.

Serena Williams serves in her bold Nike x Off-White outfit at the French Open. CREDIT: Shutterstock

