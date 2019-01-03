Serena Williams’ 1-Year-Old Daughter Cheers on Mom in the Coolest Sneakers

Alexis Ohanian, left, and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. watch Serena Williams at the 2019 Mastercard Hopman Cup.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. is already an avid supporter of mom Serena Williams, both in the sports world and in fashion — athletic gear, to be exact.

The 1-year-old was spotted in the stands watching Williams compete against sister Venus Williams in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last Thursday. Following in her mom’s footsteps (literally), Ohanian Jr. sported a pair of Nike x Off-White sneakers, rocking a mini version of the kicks in a black and white colorway. The casual style was elevated with her checked Burberry dress.

While nestled against her dad, Alexis Ohanian, the tot was captured adorably eyeing the tennis ball from side to side as Williams battled it out — and she made sure to clap each time a point was scored, whether it was for her mom or her aunt.

Ohanian Jr. continued her Nike streak this week while cheering on her mom at the 2019 MasterCard Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia. This time, the toddler switched up her Burberry digs for a hoodie and sweatpants, while leopard print detail added a chic touch.

Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. watch Serena Williams at the 2019 Mastercard Hopman Cup. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

