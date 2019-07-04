Twinning: The Adorable Moments Serena Williams and Her Daughter Have Dressed in Matching Outfits

There’s no question that Serena Williams loves dressing up her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The tennis champion has taken to Instagram to post several adorable moments with her 1-year-old, from matching Nike x Virgil Abloh outfits to twinning in swinging poodle skirts.

In her most recent post, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and baby girl are pictured in sweaters from her own Serena fashion brand.

The sweater is a limited-edition release item in honor of the Wimbledon tournament and features the event’s signature colors. The sold-out sweater retailed for $89, but is now out of stock.

The tennis star also dressed her daughter in a mini version of the Nike x Virgil Abloh outfit she wore at the French Open this year complete with matching Nike sneakers.

And the matching fashion moments don’t stop there. Williams also took to Instagram earlier this year to show off another twinning moment with her daughter, this time in matching poodle skirts.

Williams takes motherhood to a whole new level with the amount of twinning she does with little Olympia, and we’re here for it.

For more cute content, you can also check out Little Olympia’s very own Instagram account, and as well as the account made for her doll, Qai Qai.

See more of Serena Williams’ twinning style moments.

