Sign up for our newsletter today!

Twinning: The Adorable Moments Serena Williams and Her Daughter Have Dressed in Matching Outfits

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
Serena Williams
Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Alexis Olympia Ohanian
View Gallery 5 Images

There’s no question that Serena Williams loves dressing up her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The tennis champion has taken to Instagram to post several adorable moments with her 1-year-old, from matching Nike x Virgil Abloh outfits to twinning in swinging poodle skirts.

View this post on Instagram

Let the games begin!

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

In her most recent post, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and baby girl are pictured in sweaters from her own Serena fashion brand.

The sweater is a limited-edition release item in honor of the Wimbledon tournament and features the event’s signature colors. The sold-out sweater retailed for $89, but is now out of stock.

The tennis star also dressed her daughter in a mini version of the Nike x Virgil Abloh outfit she wore at the French Open this year complete with matching Nike sneakers.

And the matching fashion moments don’t stop there. Williams also took to Instagram earlier this year to show off another twinning moment with her daughter, this time in matching poodle skirts.

View this post on Instagram

Pink things 📸:@alexisohanian

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Williams takes motherhood to a whole new level with the amount of twinning she does with little Olympia, and we’re here for it.

For more cute content, you can also check out Little Olympia’s very own Instagram account,  and as well as the account made for her doll, Qai Qai.

See more of Serena Williams’ twinning style moments.

Want more? 

Proof That Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Has the Most Adorable Style

The Best Baby and Toddler Socks That Actually Stay On Their Feet

Serena Williams’ Wheaties Box Cover Is a Milestone for Many Reasons

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad