Selma Blair Wants to Create a Fashion Line for People With Disabilities

After receiving a multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair is standing strong — and she wants to use her influence to help other people with disabilities.

In a candid interview in the March issue of Vanity Fair, Blair revealed that MS makes it hard for her to get dressed in the morning, and that there’s a serious lack of designers making clothes with disabled folks in mind. The star, who has worked with top designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Marc Jacobs over the years, would like to use her industry connections to help.

“I would like to partner with someone like Christian Siriano on a line for everyone — not just people who necessarily need adaptive clothing but for those who want comfort, too,” she said. “It can still be chic. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style. Like, let’s get elastic waistbands to look a little bit better.”

It’s no surprise that the 46-year-old nodded to Siriano as she walked the runway at the designer’s fall ’18 New York Fashion Week show last February. Siriano has also made inclusivity a staple of his work, stepping forward numerous times to outfit actresses — including Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox and Danielle Brooks — that other designers declined to dress for major red carpet events.

Selma Blair at the fall ’18 Siriano show during NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blair also referenced the challenge of having to walk with a cane — an accessory she now uses in her battle against the incurable autoimmune disorder — as one can detract from a look.

“I bought an acrylic cane that was very Miami 1980 — kind of fabulous and horrible,” she explained. “But the problem with an acrylic cane with MS is that you drop the f**ker. If it’s acrylic, I’m like, ‘Oh my God. My cane just shattered and it’s everywhere.'”

The former Chanel muse proved that the use of the implement need not impede her style at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday.

The “Legally Blonde” actress commanded attention in a striped Ralph & Russo dress with a billowing cape. She didn’t let her cane get in the way; it was even bedazzled.

Selma Blair at the <em>Vanity Fair</em> Oscar party. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The “Cruel Intentions” star is trying to reduce the stigma associated with using a cane, which she says is not something to be embarrassed about. She frequently shares images of herself with one in tow on Instagram.

