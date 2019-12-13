Selena Gomez Embraces Artsy Tiger Stripes With This Popular Shoe Trend in Paris

Selena Gomez stepped out in Paris today looking chic as she visited a local radio station on a promotional tour for her upcoming “Rare” album.

Gomez left NRJ Radio wearing an animal-print mixed-tone sweater-dress with gold earrings and semi-sheer black tights.

Selena Gomez leaves NRJ radio station in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Selena Gomez’s black boots. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, she chose a set of black suede knee-high boots with a block heel and a lace-up front. The shoes featured a square toe, one of this year’s biggest styles as part of a retro trend revitalization that took over the fashion scene. Animal prints are also trending, with many street-style stars and celebrities following cues from the runways.

When arriving to the station earlier in the day, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer who wore a pearl-studded coat with feathered sleeve cuffs and a black lacy slip dress combo by Miu Miu.

Related Selena Gomez Doubles Up on Animal Prints With Her Slip Dress & Trench Coat in London Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 AMAs: Selena Gomez, Billy Porter + More Selena Gomez Goes Monochrome in Neon Green With Stilettos at the 2019 AMAs

Selena Gomez at NRJ radio station in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the 27-year-old chose a set of black pointed-toe satin pumps with a tall heel. The all-black look falls in line with this season’s huge trend of monochromatic dressing that has been favorited by Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and more.

Gomez was spotted yesterday in London in a pale pink suit with a branded T-shirt both from Patou as seen on Young’s Instagram page. She paired the look with white pointed-toe heels that peeped out from the hem of her trousers.

The FN cover star knows a thing or two about style. She became a Puma brand ambassador in 2017 and since has collaborated on multiple collections. She also has partnered with Coach on a capsule of clothes and accessories after becoming an ambassador for the brand in 2016.

Click through the gallery to see more of Selena Gomez’s stylish ensembles.

Want more?

Selena Gomez Doubles Up on Animal Prints With Her Slip Dress & Trench Coat in London

Selena Gomez Goes Monochrome in Neon Green With Stilettos at the 2019 AMAs

Selena Gomez’s Platform Sandals Show Off Her Foot Tattoo at ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner