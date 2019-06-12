Selena Gomez Pairs This Popular Summer Sandal Trend With Statement Stripes

Selena Gomez has earned her stripes.

Following a big week of press to promote “The Dead Don’t Die,” the triple-threat star took a well-deserved break last night in midtown Manhattan, where she was spotted en route to dinner and a Broadway show decked out in a fully striped ensemble.

Selena Gomez is photographed in midtown Manhattan. CREDIT: Splash News

The 26-year-old entertainer attracted paparazzi with her statement outfit: a skirt suit with a matching coat and white accessories for a summer-ready getup.

Designed by cult-favorite brand Staud, the beach-friendly pairing — composed of a cropped tank top and high-waisted skirt — came in contrasting green and orange hues, giving off a retro Californian vibe. (The label, founded by partners Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto in 2015, is based in Los Angeles.) Both separates, including the coat, are made of terry cloth — a toweling material that stands out as the fabric of the season.

Gomez teamed her ’70s-style attire with a pair of white sandals, also recognized as one of summer’s most popular footwear trends. The wedge-heel shoes — yet another piece by Staud — are set in a smooth milk leather base, with slightly asymmetrical straps for a slip-on fit.

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Yesterday, the singer-slash-actress attended the premiere of her zombie-comedy film at the Museum of Modern Art — sharing the red carpet with co-stars Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny and more — followed by an after-party that went into the night.

Selena Gomez wears a striped skirt suit and matching coat with white sandals — all by Staud. CREDIT: Splash News

