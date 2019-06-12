Selena Gomez Pairs This Popular Summer Sandal Trend With Statement Stripes

Selena Gomez has earned her stripes.
Following a big week of press to promote “The Dead Don’t Die,” the triple-threat star took a well-deserved break last night in midtown Manhattan, where she was spotted en route to dinner and a Broadway show decked out in a fully striped ensemble.
The 26-year-old entertainer attracted paparazzi with her statement outfit: a skirt suit with a matching coat and white accessories for a summer-ready getup.
Designed by cult-favorite brand Staud, the beach-friendly pairing — composed of a cropped tank top and high-waisted skirt — came in contrasting green and orange hues, giving off a retro Californian vibe. (The label, founded by partners Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto in 2015, is based in Los Angeles.) Both separates, including the coat, are made of terry cloth — a toweling material that stands out as the fabric of the season.
Gomez teamed her ’70s-style attire with a pair of white sandals, also recognized as one of summer’s most popular footwear trends. The wedge-heel shoes — yet another piece by Staud — are set in a smooth milk leather base, with slightly asymmetrical straps for a slip-on fit.
Yesterday, the singer-slash-actress attended the premiere of her zombie-comedy film at the Museum of Modern Art — sharing the red carpet with co-stars Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny and more — followed by an after-party that went into the night.
Click through the gallery to see Selena Gomez’s style evolution.
See the top celebrity moments at the FNAAs.
Want more?
Selena Gomez Turned This Pajama-Inspo Look Into the Chicest Outfit With Shiny Pumps
Selena Gomez Does Boudoir Chic in a $16,000 Feathered LBD & Slip-Ons
Selena Gomez Looks Classic and Comfortable in Chanel at a Cannes Photo-Call