Sign up for our newsletter today!

Selena Gomez and Little Sister Gracie Channel Anna and Elsa at ‘Frozen 2’ Premiere

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Selena Gomez
February 2011
February 2011
November 2011
February 2012
View Gallery 20 Images

Selena Gomez and her little sister were the real-life versions of Anna and Elsa at the ‘Frozen 2’ premiere.

Last night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the multihyphenate pop star brought a special guest, 6-year-old Gracie Teefey, on the red carpet. Channeling the animated film’s lead characters, Gomez and her sister walked hand-in-hand in matching ensembles designed by Marc Jacobs — complete with sequined feathered capes and double braids.

Selena Gomez and sister Gracie'Frozen II' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez and sister Gracie Teefey at the ‘Frozen 2’ film premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The oversized scoopneck dress from Jacobs’ fall ’19 runway was printed with florals on a silk crepe de chiné. Tiered at the front, it revealed a peep of Gomez’s silver platform sandals.

The duo appeared in festive spirits during the evening, posing for photographers and even sharing a sweet kiss.

In an Instagram post, the 27-year-old wrote, “Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now… she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!”

Gracie Elliot Teefey and Selena Gomez'Frozen II' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019Both Wearing Marc Jacobs Same Outfit as catwalk model *10104053ap
Selena Gomez and sister Gracie Teefey wear Marc Jacobs.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

Click through the gallery to see more of Selena Gomez’s red carpet style.

Want more?

Selena Gomez’s Comfy Night-Out Look Includes Pajamas and Puma Sneakers

Selena Gomez Pairs Her Purple Prada Coat With Classic Black Pumps in NYC

Selena Gomez Teams Her Pantsuit With Eye-Catching Mirror Heels in NYC

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad