Selena Gomez and Little Sister Gracie Channel Anna and Elsa at ‘Frozen 2’ Premiere

Selena Gomez and her little sister were the real-life versions of Anna and Elsa at the ‘Frozen 2’ premiere.

Last night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the multihyphenate pop star brought a special guest, 6-year-old Gracie Teefey, on the red carpet. Channeling the animated film’s lead characters, Gomez and her sister walked hand-in-hand in matching ensembles designed by Marc Jacobs — complete with sequined feathered capes and double braids.

Selena Gomez and sister Gracie Teefey at the ‘Frozen 2’ film premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The oversized scoopneck dress from Jacobs’ fall ’19 runway was printed with florals on a silk crepe de chiné. Tiered at the front, it revealed a peep of Gomez’s silver platform sandals.

The duo appeared in festive spirits during the evening, posing for photographers and even sharing a sweet kiss.

In an Instagram post, the 27-year-old wrote, “Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now… she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!”

Selena Gomez and sister Gracie Teefey wear Marc Jacobs. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutters

