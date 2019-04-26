Selena Gomez Wows in a Plunging Dior Dress on Her First Red Carpet of 2019

Selena Gomez made her first red carpet appearance of the year last night, and it exceeded expectations.

The actress attended We Day California in Los Angeles wearing a navy ankle-length dress from Dior that featured a low-cut neckline.

Selena Gomez arrives at We Day California wearing a Dior dress and pointed-toe heels, April 25. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Selena Gomez’s pointed-toe heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Gomez chose a set of black patent leather heels with a pointed toe that showed off her subtle tattoo.

We Day is an annual event that seeks to end child labor and brings in some of the biggest names in the industry, including Joe Jonas, Natalie Portman and Chance the Rapper, with Neil Patrick Harris hosting the show.

The We Movement shared a video of Gomez showing off her look for the evening on their Instagram, calling her “flawless as always” in their caption.

The “Hands to Myself” singer starred in her most recent campaign for Puma in March wearing their Cali Exotic sneaker. She’s been a brand ambassador for the brand since September 2017 and released her own collection for Puma in December 2018. In an exclusive interview with FN last summer, Gomez explained one key factor in her decision to partner with the brand.

“I believe everything I touch can have a charitable component,” Gomez said. “When I met with [Puma], they saw who I was as a person and knew what they wanted to highlight. I wouldn’t work with someone who wouldn’t work with my charity of choice, and that was meaningful. I’m passionate about finding a cure or working with people who don’t have the resources to find out what kind of lupus they have — it can be scary if you don’t know.”

Watch FN’s cover shoot video with Selena Gomez below.

