Selena Gomez’ Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

By Ella Chochrek
Selena Gomez 'The Dead Don't Die' film premiere, Arrivals, Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2019
Selena Gomez attends the New York City premiere of her zombie-comedy film, "The Dead Don't Die."
CREDIT: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez may only be in her mid-20s, but she’s already done enough red carpets to last a lifetime. From her days on the Disney Channel through the present, Gomez has consistently pulled together glamorous ensembles — adding a bit more edge to her ensembles after leaving her Mouse House days behind.

In honor of Gomez’ 27th birthday today, we’re taking a look below at her best red carpet outfits over the years.

One of the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum’s most stylish ensembles came just last month at the New York premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die. She sported a little black Celine dress with feathered sleeves and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Selena Gomez 'The Dead Don't Die' film premiere, Arrivals, Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2019Wearing Celine Same Outfit as catwalk model *9899298bh
Selena Gomez dressed in Celine and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes at the New York premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die.”
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Another stylish — but very different — LBD moment came at the 2017 American Music Awards. The “13 Reasons Why” producer wore an edgy leather Coach dress with three-quarters sleeves and exposed zipper detailing, which she teamed with pointy-toed pumps.

Selena GomezAmerican Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Nov 2017
Selena Gomez in Coach at the 2017 American Music Awards.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The “Same Old Love” singer pulled off another bold ensemble at the 2016 iHeart Radio Music Awards. She wore a Mugler jumpsuit with cut-out detailing and silver Zanotti sandals.

Selena Gomez iHeartRadio Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet
Selena Gomez in a cut-out Mugler jumpsuit with Giuseppe Zanotti silver strappy sandals at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

While the A-lister typically sports dresses for the red carpet, she pulled off another memorable moment in pants at the 2013 premiere of “Spring Breakers.” She wore a plunging Versace pantsuit with gold detailing and classic black pumps.

Selena Gomez'Spring Breakers' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 19 Feb 2013WEARING VERSACE
Selena Gomez in Versace at the “Spring Breakers” premiere.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Back in her Disney days, Gomez had more of a red carpet formula, choosing shiny dresses with with sandals. Many of the star’s dresses were metallic, like the leggy silver Reem Acra gown she teamed with ankle-strap sandals for the 2010 Video Music Awards.

Selena Gomez2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Los Angeles, America - 12 Sep 2010
Selena Gomez in a Reem Acra gown with silver ankle-strap sandals at the 2010 VMAs.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see more of Selena Gomez’ best red carpet style.

Below, see Selena Gomez tour the Puma headquarters in Germany.

