Selena Gomez Pairs Her Purple Prada Coat With Classic Black Pumps in NYC

The devil wears Prada — and so does Selena Gomez.

The 27-year-old pop star hit the streets of New York today to promote her album clad a look from the Italian house. Gomez wore a purple double-breasted coat over a gray button-up top and black flare-legged trousers.

For shoes, the “I Can’t Get Enough” singer went with classic black pumps. The shoes featured a pointy-toe and slim stiletto heel.

Selena Gomez in a purple jacket, black pants and classic black pumps in New York on Oct. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s black pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

Gomez accented her look with bold red nails and a black handbag. She wore her hair in loose waves cascading down her shoulders and opted for a salmon-colored lip.

To put together her chic ensemble, Gomez worked with stylist Kate Young, who counts as clients Margot Robbie, Sophie Turner and Dakota Johnson. But that doesn’t mean Gomez lacks sartorial chops of her own. Over the years, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum has cultivated a reputation as a style star, thanks to partnerships with brands like Coach and Puma.

With respect to the Puma partnership, Gomez has worked with the German sportswear giant since September 2017. She spoke about her collaborations with the brand in a 2018 FN cover story.

“I like to think there’s room at the table for everybody. I think what’s most important is the relationship that Puma creates,” Gomez explained. “Everything I’ve done comes from a place of how I would do something, so how I would take athletic wear and how it would feel. I know some girls are very specific about wearing certain things.”

