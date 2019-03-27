Selena Gomez Goes for a Laid-Back, Leggy Look in New Puma Sneaker Campaign

California, here we come. For Puma’s latest campaign starring Selena Gomez, the brand channeled the vibes of the West Coast.

In the ads, Gomez is seen modeling Puma’s new white colorway of the Cali Exotic sneaker with casual short shorts and long-sleeve T-shirt.

The laid-back Cali silhouette is an evolution of Puma’s classic California design, which originally released in the early ’80s. While the new look stays true to the original with a nubuck and leather upper, the Cali Exotic sneaker gets an upgrade with a stacked gum sole and rubber tooling.

Puma’s Cali Exotic sneaker in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Since becoming a brand ambassador in September 2017, Gomez has made great strides with Puma by starring in multiple ad campaigns for the company as well as designing her own signature sneakers, which released in December.

The SG x Puma “Strong Girl” line included apparel and accessories, which were designed by Gomez and inspired by her signature style, as well as a brand-new Puma sneaker silhouette called the SG Runner.

“The whole point is to take the focus away from me; it’s about what I believe in and what I choose to do with the platform I’m given. It’s much bigger than me, and it’s much bigger than Puma — it’s about how you feel,” she told FN in exclusive interview this summer. “The whole point of my line is for any woman who dresses up in athleticwear to feel strong and beautiful.”

The Cali Exotic drops online, in Puma stores and at select retailers worldwide on April 4.

