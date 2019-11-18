Selena Gomez’s Platform Sandals Show Off Her Foot Tattoo at ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner

Stores may be gearing up for the holidays, but Selena Gomez’s latest look was a reminder that fall is still here.

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum wore a burnt orange Prada midi dress with long sleeves and a collared neckline on the red carpet at the ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez in Prada at the ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Gomez selected black Prada platform sandals ($650 on Net-a-Porter.com) that showed off a subtle “Sunshine” tattoo on her right foot.

A close-up look at Selena Gomez’s Prada sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the colorway of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s dress felt very autumnal, so too did her shoes. Platforms are a major fall ’19 trend, spotted on runways aplenty for top brands such as Gucci, Givenchy and Dries Van Noten.

The platform is centuries-old, a way to create the illusion of more height without the instability of a stiletto. For this reason, the shoes are thought to create a feeling of empowerment for the wearer.

When she’s not on the red carpet, Gomez can often be spotted in casual Puma wares — no surprise as she’s been an ambassador for the brand since 2017. The “Spring Breakers” actress also began working with Coach in 2016 and has put out handbag and apparel collections with the luxury label.

