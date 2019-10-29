Selena Gomez Teams Her Pantsuit With Eye-Catching Mirror Heels in NYC

Selena Gomez gave a pantsuit a fun upgrade yesterday in New York — and it had everything to do with her shoes.

The 27-year-old pop star hit the city streets clad in a plaid Frame suit. The black-and-white pantsuit, which appeared gray from a distance, consisted of a double-breasted blazer ($595 on Shopbop.com) and cropped trousers ($325 on Bergdorfgoodman.com).

While suits often come paired with power pumps, Gomez opted for an unexpected choice that caught the eye: two-tone mules with mirrored heels. The Proenza Schouler mules are crafted of white leather and black suede, with a pointed toe and a 1.5-inch heel. They’re available for purchase on Farfetch.com for $650.

The A-lister accessorized with an Alexander McQueen handbag.

Gomez is heavily involved in the fashion space, working with both Coach and Puma as a brand ambassador and collaborator. Appearing on an August 2018 FN cover, Gomez discussed the importance of body positivity and how fame can diminish a person’s confidence in her appearance.

“I feel like I’m one of those people [who is impacted]. I actually am one of those people. I understand and I get what they’re feeling and what they are afraid of,” she said. “It’s all about how you feel at the end of the day. That’s my approach to myself, seeing it’s not OK that I’m not accepted, that I’m different from anybody else.”

