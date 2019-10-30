Selena Gomez’s Comfy Night-Out Look Includes Pajamas & Puma Sneakers

Forget uncomfortable night-out looks — Selena Gomez’s latest evening ensemble includes pajamas and sneakers.

The 27-year-old pop star hit the streets of New York yesterday clad in black-and-white striped, oversized PJs.

Selena Gomez out and about in New York in pajamas and Puma shoes on Oct. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

The comfy-chic vibes extended to the “Same Old Love” singer’s shoes: a pair of all-white Puma sneakers. The shoes had a perforated toe, a rubber outsole with logo detailing and a lace-up front.

A close-up look at Selena Gomez’s Puma sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

To make the outfit a bit more night-out worthy, Gomez wore metallic eye shadow and gold hoop earrings, with bright red nails adding a pop of color to the look.

It’s no surprise that the “Spring Breakers” actress opted for Puma footwear, as she has been an ambassador for the athleticwear giant since 2017 and often wears its gear.

In an August 2018 cover story for FN, Gomez discussed her work with Puma.

“The whole point is to take the focus away from me; it’s about what I believe in and what I choose to do with the platform I’m given. It’s much bigger than me and it’s much bigger than Puma — it’s about how you feel,” the A-lister told FN of the “SG” logo detail that appears on her collaborations with the brand.

“It’s strong — I never forgot to say the word ‘strong.’ The whole point of my line is for any woman who dresses up in athleticwear to feel strong and beautiful,” Gomez added.

