Selena Gomez Turned This Pajama-Inspo Look Into the Chicest Outfit With Shiny Pumps

Selena Gomez has boudoir style down. On Monday night in New York, she hit “The Dead Don’t Die” after-party in a comfortable, yet chic pajama look.

Gomez wore a matching black, white trim top and shorts set, which she paired with patent leather pumps.

Selena Gomez wore pajamas for “The Dead Don’t Die” after-party in New York. CREDIT: Splash

Earlier in the night, Gomez hit the red carpet for the premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die” at the Museum of Modern Art. She wore a feathered little black dress by Celine. The bustier-draped frock — complete with elbow-length ostrich plumes, silk lining and an above-the-knee hemline — served as the evening’s scene-stealer and retails for $15,900. Keeping the rest of her look minimal, the 26-year-old Puma ambassador wore a pair of open-toed, slip-on sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Selena Gomez is dressed in Celine and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Gomez has worn lingerie and pajama-inspired outfits. In 2016, she performed in a sheer ensemble during her Revival world tour. And in 2018, the actress donned a lace, sheer custom dress by Coach, which was reminiscent of a night gown, for the Met Gala.

Selena Gomez at Met Gala 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She stars in “The Dead Don’t Die,” which hits theaters on June 14, with an ensemble cast featuring Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Austin Butler and Tom Waits.

Click through the gallery to see Selena Gomez’ style evolution.

Want more?

Selena Gomez Does Boudoir Chic in a $16,000 Feathered LBD & Slip-Ons

Selena Gomez Says Social Media ‘Scares’ Her