Selena Gomez Earns Millions From Instagram, But She Deleted the App Because It’s ‘Unhealthy’

Selena Gomez has been busy promoting her new film “The Dead Don’t Die,” and today she stopped by “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” where she shared that she deleted Instagram from her phone.

The 26-year-old actress donned a blue and white patterned midi dress from Chanel’s resort ’19 collection with a pair of classic pointy white leather slingback pumps for the appearance.

Selena Gomez wearing a blue and white patterned Chanel resort ’19 dress with white leather slingback pumps. CREDIT: Splash

Sitting down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the former Disney Channel starlet revealed that while she has over 150 million Instagram followers, she actually doesn’t have the app on her phone as it affects her mental health.

“I think it’s become really unhealthy for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all of these comments and it was affecting me,” Gomez said in the interview. “It would make me depressed, it would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently.”

Selena Gomez arriving at “Live With Kelly and Ryan” on Wednesday. CREDIT: Splash

However, that doesn’t mean the Puma ambassador never posts on the app. Just days ago, the “Back to You” singer shared a selfie with Olivia Wilde. “I have it [the app] on someone else’s phone and when I feel like I wanna share something with my fans, I do it then,” she explained.

A close-up look at Selena Gomez wearing white leather slingback heels with a pointy-toe silhouette. CREDIT: Splash

