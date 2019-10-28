Sign up for our newsletter today!

Selena Gomez Does the Animal-Print Trend in Slouchy Suede Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Selena Gomez Is Seen Leaving Z100 Radio Station Greeting Fans While Promoting Her New Movie In New York City
Selena Gomez is back with new music — and her style is as trend-forward as ever.

The 27-year-old pop was spotted at the Z100 radio station’s New York City studios today and used the appearance to remind fans of her sartorial prowess.

Gomez’s chic look combined some of fall’s biggest fashion trends. The “Same Old Love” singer wore a stripey Ganni dress with a zebra-like print. Animal-inspired patterns are huge for fall ’19, including leopard-, python-and even cow-print.

Selena Gomez in a Ganni dress and Celine boots in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

Shoes-wise, the “13 Reasons Why” producer opted for slouchy over-the-knee boots from Celine. Slouch boots have been trending for the past few seasons, and Gomez’s pair boasted a pointed toe, a suede upper and a block heel.

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s slouch boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

While it’s still morning on the East Coast, the stylish ensemble was actually Gomez’s second of the day.

The Puma ambassador began her day in a crushed velvet teal pantsuit from Sies Marjan. The bold suit was teamed with simple footwear: a pair of pointy-toed, classic black pumps.

Selena Gomez wears a Sies Marjan pantsuit and black pumps in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
A close-up look at Selena Gomez’s black pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News

Gomez spoke to FN in August 2018, following a visit to the Puma headquarters in Germany. She joined the sportswear company’s celebrity roster in September 2017, to much fanfare.

“Everything I’ve done comes from a place of how I would do something, so how I would take athletic wear and how it would feel. I know some girls are very specific about wearing certain things,” Gomez told FN of the pieces she’s created in partnership with Puma.

