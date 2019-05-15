Selena Gomez Looks Classic and Comfortable in Chanel at Cannes Photo-Call

After wearing a two-piece Louis Vuitton outfit for the premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die” at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival yesterday, Selena Gomez stepped out in yet another two-piece ensemble for the film’s photo-call today, this time in a look from Chanel. The singer and actress opted for a navy cardigan with black trimming and gold buttons and matching wide-legged pants from the French brand’s resort ’19 collection. She accessorized the comfortable look with Messika Snake Dance XL hoops from the brand’s Born to Be Wild high-jewelry collection. For footwear, she chose a pair of gold and silver sandals with a stacked block heel.

Selena Gomez wears Chanel for “The Dead Don’t Die” photo-call in Cannes. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Gomez, who did not attend this year’s Met Gala, has been working with stylist Kate Young for all of her red carpet looks. Yesterday, Gomez attended the premiere of her film in a Louis Vuitton floor-length skirt and bustier top with Bulgari jewels. For the after-party, she kept her jewelry but swapped out the two-piece for a white off-the-shoulder dress by Louis Vuitton and ankle-strap heels. The Chanel look she wore today is actually the same suit Kristen Stewart wore during last year’s Cannes Film Festival, only that version was rendered in white.

This year’s festival marks the debut for Gomez. “The Dead Don’t Die,” the zombie/horror film she’s cast in, features an A-list roster of names including Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver, Bill Murray and Chloe Sevigny, all of whom joined Gomez for the premiere. The film hits theaters on June 14.

