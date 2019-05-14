Selena Gomez’s Airport Style Is Comfy-Chic in Head-to-Toe Beige

Selena Gomez arrived at the Nice Airport yesterday looking comfy-chic ahead of her upcoming appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

For the international flight, the actress chose a white lounge set covered by a beige knee-length cardigan and accessorized with a pair of brown sunglasses.

Selena Gomez arrives at the Nice Airport ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, May 13. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up view of Selena Gomez’s white booties. CREDIT: Splash News

She finished off the look with matching white pointed-toe booties that peeped out from the long hem of her pants.

Her new film, “The Dead Don’t Die,” premieres at the festival. Gomez stars alongside Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny and Tilda Swinton in the zombie movie, which releases in the United States on June 14.

The 26-year-old shared selfies on Instagram today from the south of France, captioning them: “hi Cannes…you’re very pretty.”

The “Hands to Myself” singer has collaborated with brands like Puma and Coach for exclusive collections. She has been an ambassador for Puma since September 2017 and released her own capsule for Puma in December 2018. In an exclusive interview with FN last summer, Gomez explained a key factor in her decision to partner with the brand.

“I like to think there’s room at the table for everybody. I think what’s most important is the relationship that Puma creates,” Gomez explained, adding that Puma crafts unique stories that build upon each ambassador’s individuality. “Everything I’ve done comes from a place of how I would do something, so how I would take athleticwear and how it would feel. I know some girls are very specific about wearing certain things.”

