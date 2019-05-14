Selena Gomez Kicks Off Cannes Red Carpet in Heels That Shine Like Her Diamond Necklace

Selena Gomez helped kick off the start of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in France at the premiere of her new film, “The Dead Don’t Die.”
On the red carpet, the actress posed in a custom blush set from Louis Vuitton with a bustier and matching quilted skirt. Her accessory of choice was a glittering necklace from Bvlgari.
For footwear, the 26-year-old went with silver metallic heels from Jimmy Choo; the Misty sandal retails for $850.
“The Dead Don’t Die” is a zombie film starring Gomez alongside Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray. The movie releases in the United States on June 14.
Watch FN’s cover shoot video with Selena Gomez below.
Want more?
Selena Gomez’s Airport Style Is Comfy-Chic in Head-to-Toe Beige