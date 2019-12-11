Selena Gomez Doubles Up on Animal Prints With Her Slip Dress & Trench Coat in London

Selena Gomez went wild with fall’s big animal-print fad in London today, Dec. 11.

The 27-year-old pop star wore a Burberry ensemble with a leopard-accented trench coat ($2,980 on Farfetch.com) and a Dalmatian-spotted slip dress, marked down by 55% on Farfetch.com from $960 to $340.

Selena Gomez wears Burberry out and about in London, Dec. 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer completed the look with sheer black tights and white pumps. The classic court shoes were set on a slim stiletto heel, with a pointed toe and an upper that appeared to be patent leather.

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s white pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier in the day, Gomez was spotted in a different outfit, another look that adhered to the animal-print trend. The “13 Reasons Why” producer wore a fluffy fast-fashion jacket, a zebra-print piece that was from Spanish brand Mango. The coat retails for $300 on Mango.com.

Selena Gomez wears a Mango coat over a Louis Vuitton look in London, Dec. 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Underneath the coat, the Disney Channel alum wore a Louis Vuitton Canadian tuxedo that included a quilted jean jacket ($2,550) and matching straight-leg pants ($1,280).

Selena Gomez in a Louis Vuitton Canadian tux in London on Dec. 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She teamed the denim set with black patent leather LV ankle boots, set on a chunky heel.

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s Louis Vuitton shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gomez’s ensembles were styled by Kate Young, a top Hollywood wardrobe stylist whose other clients include Margot Robbie, Sienna Miller and Dakota Johnson.

Gomez also has serious style credentials of her own. She has a longterm contract with Puma, with whom she has collaborated on multiple collections, and has also worked with Coach.

