Selena Gomez Does Boudoir Chic in a $16,000 Feathered LBD & Slip-Ons

Selena Gomez has taken her old Hollywood glamour from Cannes to New York City.

Stepping out at last night’s premiere of her new zombie-comedy film, “The Dead Don’t Die,” the singer-actress hybrid continued her Celine streak with a bombshell ensemble that could easily transition from the boudoir to the spotlight.

Selena Gomez is dressed in Chanel. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Joining co-stars Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny at the Museum of Modern Art, Gomez was the center of attention in an extravagantly feathered yet almost ethereal little black dress from the Parisian luxury house. The bustier-draped frock — complete with elbow length ostrich plumes, silk lining and an above-the-knee hemline — served as the evening’s scene-stealer and retails for an even more jaw-dropping $15,900.

Keeping the rest of her look minimal, the 26-year-old star donned a pair of open-toed, slip-on mule pumps with a classic nude pedicure. The shoes were coated in patent material and featured an inches-high stiletto that boosted her petite 5-foot-5-inch frame. She also accessorized with diamond chain drop earrings and matching rings on her left hand.

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s shoes. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

On Instagram, makeup artist Hung Vanngo gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at the glammed-up Gomez — her high back bun with loose tendrils framing a perfectly pout peach lip and cheek.

“The Dead Don’t Die,” directed by Jim Jarmusch, hits theaters on June 14, boasting an ensemble cast of Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Austin Butler and Tom Waits.

