Selena Gomez Goes Monochrome in Neon Green With Stilettos at the 2019 AMAs

Selena Gomez arrived in style at the 2019 American Music Awards at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater tonight.

Gomez did one of the season’s biggest trends with tonight’s look: monochrome. She wore a neon green Versace minidress with matching pumps.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s dress featured a strapless neckline and a ruffle detail with gold button embellishment. It appeared to be fabricated from satin.

Selena Gomez in Versace at the 2019 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gomez’s shoes were the perfect match: stilettos with a low-cut vamp and pointed toe. The pumps showed off a subtle tattoo on one of the A-lister’s feet, which read “Sunshine.”

A close-up look at Selena Gomez’s neon green pumps. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Diamond jewelry from Roberto Coin added a touch of sparkle to the glamorous look.

Gomez is one of the stars performing at this year’s ceremony, with others on the list including Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers. Taylor Swift, who is being presented with the Artist of the Decade honor tonight, will perform a medley of her biggest hits.

Selena Gomez in Versace at the 2019 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Post Malone is the most nominated artist of the night, with seven nods. Ariana Grande and Halsey follow behind him with six each. The host of the evening’s activities is Ciara, who is known for songs like “1,2 Step” and “Level Up.”

Click through the gallery to see all of the celebrities arriving on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Want more?

How to Watch the 2019 American Music Awards Red Carpet for Free

How Taylor Swift’s American Music Awards Style Evolved Over a Decade

Selena Gomez Debuts an Edgy Look With Blond Hair, Leather Minidress and Pumps