A Look at Sebastian Maniscalco’s Understated, Classic Style

By Ella Chochrek
Sebastian Maniscalco is gearing up for one of the biggest gigs of his career: a job hosting the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

While the comedian hasn’t given any hints to what he’ll wear for the ceremony tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., a look at his past wardrobe provides something of an idea. Maniscalco has a go-to formula for the red carpet — keeping things super simple.

Whether he’s at a benefit night or the Oscars, the Illinois native tends to step out in black, navy or dark gray suits. For shoes, his go-to is a shiny black lace-up style with a square or almond-shaped toe. The no-fail combo makes for a sleek, pulled-together look time after time.

Sebastian Maniscalco arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking.Arrivals - 91st Academy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Sebastian Maniscalco arrives at the 2019 Academy Awards wearing a sleek black suit and shiny shoes.
For performances or more casual appearances, Maniscalco also likes to stick with past successes. The “Green Book” actor typically opts for jeans and a fitted T-shirt (usually with a collar). Black or white sneakers with a rubber sole finish off the look.

Sebastian Maniscalco arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature", in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature", Los Angeles, USA - 05 Aug 2017
Sebastian Maniscalco wearing sneakers and jeans at the L.A. premiere of “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” in August 2017.
Maniscalco is so committed to his style sensibility that he stuck with it for Halloween 2017. The father of two attended an event in costume — a chef’s hat and an apron — but he wore it over his uniform white T-shirt, jeans and clean white sneakers. Wife Lana wore the same chef’s costume, while daughter Serafina was adorably disguised as a pot of pasta and meatballs.

Sebastian Maniscalco and family attend the GOOD+ Foundation 2nd Annual Halloween Bash at The Culver Studios, in Culver City, CalifGOOD+ Foundation 2nd Annual Halloween Bash, Culver City, USA - 22 Oct 2017
Sebastian Maniscalco wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and white sneakers at the GOOD+ Foundation’s 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, Calif. on Oct. 22, 2017.
