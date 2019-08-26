A Look at Sebastian Maniscalco’s Understated, Classic Style

Sebastian Maniscalco is gearing up for one of the biggest gigs of his career: a job hosting the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

While the comedian hasn’t given any hints to what he’ll wear for the ceremony tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., a look at his past wardrobe provides something of an idea. Maniscalco has a go-to formula for the red carpet — keeping things super simple.

Whether he’s at a benefit night or the Oscars, the Illinois native tends to step out in black, navy or dark gray suits. For shoes, his go-to is a shiny black lace-up style with a square or almond-shaped toe. The no-fail combo makes for a sleek, pulled-together look time after time.

Sebastian Maniscalco arrives at the 2019 Academy Awards wearing a sleek black suit and shiny shoes. CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/Shutterstock

For performances or more casual appearances, Maniscalco also likes to stick with past successes. The “Green Book” actor typically opts for jeans and a fitted T-shirt (usually with a collar). Black or white sneakers with a rubber sole finish off the look.

Sebastian Maniscalco wearing sneakers and jeans at the L.A. premiere of “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” in August 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Maniscalco is so committed to his style sensibility that he stuck with it for Halloween 2017. The father of two attended an event in costume — a chef’s hat and an apron — but he wore it over his uniform white T-shirt, jeans and clean white sneakers. Wife Lana wore the same chef’s costume, while daughter Serafina was adorably disguised as a pot of pasta and meatballs.

Sebastian Maniscalco wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and white sneakers at the GOOD+ Foundation’s 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, Calif. on Oct. 22, 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

