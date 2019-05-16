Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Venture Out for an Afternoon Shopping Spree in Contrasting Styles

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepped out for a lunch date in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday wearing two different sorts of outfits.

While 35-year-old Disick went casual in light wash jeans, a white tee and a zip-up jacket, 20-year-old Richie chose a more upscale ensemble with gray trousers, a matching plaid coat, a black top and an chainlink gold belt with a Louis Vuitton backpack.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick step out in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Sofia Richie (L) and Scott Disick’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it came to shoes, the duo was consistent in their looks. Disick again kept it cool in a pair of gray sneakers; Richie topped off her ensemble with a set of heeled, pointed-toe white mules.

The couple went to lunch at an Italian restaurant before heading out on a shopping spree in the stores around the area.

Scott and Sofia, Lionel Richie’s daughter, were seen later leaving Barneys New York with a shopping bag in her hand.

Sofia Richie steps out after shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Richie took to Instagram yesterday as well to support her beau; she posted a photo of Disick to her story and linked to his new interview for GQ.

The couple has been together since 2017. Disick has three children with Kourtney Kardashian, Mason, Penelope and Reign. Richie herself is a model and has starred in campaigns for Chanel, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger.

