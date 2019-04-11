Scarlett Johansson Wears Edgy Tom Ford Look on the Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson brought the heat on the red carpet at a London event promoting “Avengers: Endgame” yesterday.

Related Drake Flexes in $1 Million Outfit Complete With $15K Crocodile Shoes Fake Tom Ford Tweet Slamming Melania Trump as 'Glorified Escort' Goes Viral, Ford Responds Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Tom Ford Jumpsuit and See-Through Stilettos

The 34-year-old stepped out in an edgy black Tom Ford look from the label’s fall ’19 collection. The ensemble consisted of a low-cut one-shouldered blazer and fitted trousers.

Scarlett Johansson wears Tom Ford at an “Avengers: Endgame” event in London on April 10. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For shoes, Johansson selected black pumps with a pointed silhouette and a slim heel.

Scarlett Johansson at the “Avengers: Endgame” London fan event. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A closer look at Scarlett Johansson’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She punctuated the all-black look with burgundy lipstick and some shiny jewelry.

The “Lost in Translation” star was joined on the red carpet by Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth. Both men suited up in Etro.

Chris Hemsworth in Etro. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Hemsworth wore a gray three-piece suit with a burgundy tie and dark brown shoes. Meanwhile, Rudd looked dapper in a checked suit with a white collared shirt and brown dress shoes. The 50-year-old chose to go tieless for a more dressed-down look.

Paul Rudd in Etro. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Johansson is known for her style chops, having appeared in ad campaigns for brands such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton. She made a big splash with her style at the 2019 Met Gala — choosing a dress from Marchesa, the brand designed by Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife. Johansson was the first celebrity to step out in a Chapman creation following the accusations of sexual assault against Weinstein that sparked the #MeToo Movement.

Click through the gallery to see Johansson’s “Avengers” red carpet style over the years.

Below, see more celebrity red carpet style from the 2017 FNAAs.

Want more?

Scarlett Johansson & ‘SNL’ Boyfriend Colin Jost Look in Love on the Emmys Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson’s Glamorous Style Always Rules the ‘Avengers’ Red Carpet