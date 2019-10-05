Scarlett Johansson Dazzles in Sequinned Dress at New York Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of 'Marriage Story' at The New York Film Festival.

Scarlett Johansson made a statement with sequins at the premiere for ‘Marriage Story’ at The 2019 New York Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of ‘Marriage Story’ at The New York Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The actress celebrated her new film in a black midi dress which featured strapless corset top. The corset section was decorated with sparkling sequins complete with a flowing lower half.

Detail of Scarlett Johansson’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the 34-year-old kept it simple and strappy. She sported a pair of black open-toe sandals which included an on-trend translucent PVC strap, which ran across the star’s toe bed, as well as a thin black strap that was secured around her ankle. The sandals elevated the star with their thin stiletto heels.

She accessorized the look with a pair of pink and transparent statement earrings which included jewels to match the sparkling dress. The “Avengers: Endgame” actress went for a bold makeup look which consisted of striking eyeliner and lipgloss.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver at the premiere of ‘Marriage Story’ at The New York Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Johansson posed with her co-star Adam Driver who kept it classic in a navy suit and red tie along with a pair of black dress shoes.

