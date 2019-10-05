Scarlett Johansson Dazzles in Sequinned Dress at New York Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson made a statement with sequins at the premiere for ‘Marriage Story’ at The 2019 New York Film Festival
The actress celebrated her new film in a black midi dress which featured strapless corset top. The corset section was decorated with sparkling sequins complete with a flowing lower half.
On her feet, the 34-year-old kept it simple and strappy. She sported a pair of black open-toe sandals which included an on-trend translucent PVC strap, which ran across the star’s toe bed, as well as a thin black strap that was secured around her ankle. The sandals elevated the star with their thin stiletto heels.
She accessorized the look with a pair of pink and transparent statement earrings which included jewels to match the sparkling dress. The “Avengers: Endgame” actress went for a bold makeup look which consisted of striking eyeliner and lipgloss.
Johansson posed with her co-star Adam Driver who kept it classic in a navy suit and red tie along with a pair of black dress shoes.
