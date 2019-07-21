Scarlett Johansson Opts for Leg-Lengthening Look With See-Through Shoes at Comic-Con

See-through shoes have been a major trend for the past few years, but Scarlett Johansson elevated her footwear to new heights on Saturday during Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif.

The 34-year-old teamed her clear heels with a jumpsuit that also had sheer detailing.

Scarlett Johansson attended a Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con International. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Johansson sported a trendy one-piece from David Koma’s resort ’20 collection. The black-and-white jumpsuit had sheer corset detailing at the waist, with a fitted silhouette and thin belt.

A closer look at Scarlett Johansson’s Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the Tony Award winner went with PVC and patent-leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi. The shoes boast a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, with a buckle-fastening ankle strap. They’re on sale at Net-a-Porter.com for $472.50, half off the initial price of $945.

Gianvito Rossi see-through pumps. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

The “Avengers: Endgame” actress completed her look with gold and diamond earrings from Marli New York; the style she selected is available on the brand’s site for $8,900.

Scarlett Johansson wore a David Koma jumpsuit with Gianvito Rossi heels. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

A-listers aplenty have tried their hands at the clear shoe trend — testing out translucent styles ranging from sandals to boots. Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are among the stars to give the leg-lengthening style a whirl.

For red carpets and other public appearances, Johansson tends to stick with the classics. The “Her” star favors shoes from celeb-favorite brands such as Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman.

