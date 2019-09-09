Sign up for our newsletter today!

Scarlett Johansson Glistens in Metallic Gown With Crystal-Covered Sandals at Toronto International Film Festival

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Avengers’ Red Carpet Style
Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Avengers’ Red Carpet Style
Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Avengers’ Red Carpet Style
Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Avengers’ Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 9 Images

Scarlett Johansson showed off two statement shoes on the red carpet yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 34-year-old actress first stepped out at the premiere of “Marriage Story.” There, she wore a white minidress with a blue floral pattern and an asymmetrical hemline. The dress is available from Saksfifthavenue.com for $5,290.

Scarlett Johansson, Oscar de la renta, floral minidress, legs, celebrity style, Andrea wazen, clear pumps, stilettos, tiff, 'Marriage Story' premiere, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 08 Sep 2019Wearing Oscar De La Renta
Scarlett Johansson wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress with Andrea Wazen shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Johansson went with Andrea Wazen’s Dassy pump, a style that has been chosen by other A-listers like Lucy Hale, Sofia Richie and Gabrielle Union. The Dassy is a pointy-toe pump with a see-through upper, a 4.1-inch stiletto heel and buckle strap at the ankle. It sells for $420 on the brand’s site.

Scarlett Johansson , Andrea wazen dassy, clear shoes, red carpet, pedicure, toes, celebrity feet
A close-up look at Scarlett Johansson’s Andrea Wazen heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A pair of tropical flower earrings from Irene Neuwirth capped off the “it” girl’s look.

Later in the day, the “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” star swapped her pumps for sandals as she attended the premiere of “Jojo Rabbit.”

The A-lister wore a ruffled Rodarte gown made of metallic plissé-lamé ($2,760 on Modaoperandi.com). She teamed the shiny dress with shoes that also sparkled: crystal-covered sandals from Aquazzura.

Scarlett Johansson', gold dress, rodarte dress, red carpet, aquazzura sandals, Jojo Rabbit' premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 08 Sep 2019Wearing Rodarte
Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet in a Rodarte dress and Aquazzura sandals.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Scarlett Johansson, Aquazzura, sandals, red carpet, toronto international film festival, crystal covered heels
A detail shot of Scarlett Johansson’s Aquazzura sandals.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Dubbed the So Vera, the statement-making sandal boasts a bejeweled ankle strap, a leather upper and a slim 4.5-inch heel. The shoes cost $1,350 on Nordstrom.com.

Aquazzura , So Vera , crystal sandals,
Aquazzura So Vera sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Swipe through the gallery for more of Scarlett Johansson’s red carpet style.

Want more?

Scarlett Johansson Opts for Leg-Lengthening Look With See-Through Shoes at Comic-Con

Scarlett Johansson Defends Decision to Wear Marchesa at Met Gala After Weinstein Sex Scandal

Scarlett Johansson & ‘SNL’ Boyfriend Colin Jost Look in Love on the Emmys Red Carpet

 

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad