Scarlett Johansson Glistens in Metallic Gown With Crystal-Covered Sandals at Toronto International Film Festival

Scarlett Johansson showed off two statement shoes on the red carpet yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 34-year-old actress first stepped out at the premiere of “Marriage Story.” There, she wore a white minidress with a blue floral pattern and an asymmetrical hemline. The dress is available from Saksfifthavenue.com for $5,290.

Scarlett Johansson wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress with Andrea Wazen shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Johansson went with Andrea Wazen’s Dassy pump, a style that has been chosen by other A-listers like Lucy Hale, Sofia Richie and Gabrielle Union. The Dassy is a pointy-toe pump with a see-through upper, a 4.1-inch stiletto heel and buckle strap at the ankle. It sells for $420 on the brand’s site.

A close-up look at Scarlett Johansson’s Andrea Wazen heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A pair of tropical flower earrings from Irene Neuwirth capped off the “it” girl’s look.

Later in the day, the “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” star swapped her pumps for sandals as she attended the premiere of “Jojo Rabbit.”

The A-lister wore a ruffled Rodarte gown made of metallic plissé-lamé ($2,760 on Modaoperandi.com). She teamed the shiny dress with shoes that also sparkled: crystal-covered sandals from Aquazzura.

Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet in a Rodarte dress and Aquazzura sandals. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

A detail shot of Scarlett Johansson’s Aquazzura sandals. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Dubbed the So Vera, the statement-making sandal boasts a bejeweled ankle strap, a leather upper and a slim 4.5-inch heel. The shoes cost $1,350 on Nordstrom.com.

Aquazzura So Vera sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Swipe through the gallery for more of Scarlett Johansson’s red carpet style.

Want more?

Scarlett Johansson Opts for Leg-Lengthening Look With See-Through Shoes at Comic-Con

Scarlett Johansson Defends Decision to Wear Marchesa at Met Gala After Weinstein Sex Scandal

Scarlett Johansson & ‘SNL’ Boyfriend Colin Jost Look in Love on the Emmys Red Carpet