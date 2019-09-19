How to Watch Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Runway Show

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty 2019 show was one of the biggest productions of spring ’20 New York Fashion Week, filled with so much star power that it’s being lauded as the new Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

With no VSFS on TV for the first time in more than two decades, Rihanna is stepping in to fill the void: Savage x Fenty will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Below, FN answers all questions pertaining to Savage x Fenty — from how to stream to who’s in the show.

How can I watch the show?

The show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting Sept. 20, available to watch in more than 200 countries. If you don’t have a membership already, Amazon has a 30-day free trial for new members and a 6-month free trial for students.

Where can I shop the looks from the runway?

The fall ’19 looks shown on the runway are already available to purchase at Savagex.com. Both wardrobe basics (think solid-colored bras and underwear) and more daring lingerie looks are being sold.

Which famous models walk in the show?

Supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls were all cast in the show. Normani, Laverne Cox, Aquaria, Hailee Steinfeld, Vanessa Hudgens and Kacey Musgraves also make appearances. Rihanna herself also walks the runway — wearing a pair of heels from her luxury LVMH label, Fenty.

Who are the musical guests?

When Rihanna announced Savage x Fenty would stage a runway show, she promised big musical guests. The show doesn’t disappoint: Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Migos, Halsey, DJ Khaled and Fat Joe all appear.

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the Savage x Fenty show.

The countdown is on to the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW – airing xclusively on @PrimeVideo THIS Friday, Sept 20th. Can you feel the ⚡️⚡️?? Can you feel the VIBEZ?? You’ve heard the hype, now see what it’s all about. Be sure to tune in, sis! pic.twitter.com/zYmRUqYAG5 — Savage X Fenty by Rihanna (@SavageXFenty) September 17, 2019

