Sasha Obama Is Michigan-Bound: What We Can Expect of Her College Style

When your dad’s president of the United States, formal dresses and low-heeled pumps are a must. But for college students, sweatpants and comfort shoes are the norm.

With Sasha Obama heading off this month to freshman year at University of Michigan, the 18-year-old can be expected to unveil a new wave of chic, casual style — taking the more dressed-down aesthetic she’s perfected in the post-White House years to the next level.

On a trip to Francet his summer with her parents and sister Malia post-high school graduation, Sasha showed off her casual shoe style in two pairs of white sneakers: Nike Air Force 1s and Unif kicks with floral detailing.

Sasha Obama in a snake-print dress and white Unif sneakers in summer 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Both of the shoes would fit right in when Sasha arrives in Ann Arbor, according to a report from Piper Jaffray.

“Young people have been buying a lot of athleisure shoes, especially the chunky sneaker that can be seen on the runways,” said Piper Jaffray’s senior consumer research analyst, Erinn Murphy.

Converse sneakers, long a staple of the teen’s shoe wardrobe, are also a popular choice among undergrads.

Sasha Obama (L) teams orange Converse sneakers with her colorful ensemble in April 2012 at the White House. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Murphy pointed to another comfort shoe collegiates like Sasha will want to invent in: “Crocs are also selling a lot among young people as a part of the ‘ugly shoe’ trend.”

In addition to taking stock of the trends her peers are following, Sasha can also take advice from Malia, who’s in her junior year at Harvard. Since starting college, Malia has selected shoe styles from affordable, Gen-Z favorite brands like Dr. Martens and Reebok — opting for an effortless aesthetic that blends right in with the rest of the student body.

Malia (L) Obama wearing Dr. Martens boots while out with sister Sasha in Nikes. CREDIT: Splash News

Of course, Michigan is a Big 10 university with the country’s largest football stadium and a whole lot of school pride — which means wearing blue and gold, shoes included, is one way to blend in with the crowd. Skicks offers $60 canvas kicks emblazoned with the college’s signature “M,” while Nike’s Pegasus 36 running shoe is available with the school’s logos for $130.

University of Michigan low-top sneakers from Skicks. CREDIT: Skicks

