Sasha Obama Turns 18: A Look at Some of Her Best Style Moments

Last month, FN reported on Sasha Obama’s grown-up prom look, which had the internet abuzz — and now she’s officially an adult. Today marks the former first daughter’s 18th birthday and in honor of the occasion, we take a look at some of her chicest looks in recent years.

In June 2016, the younger of former President Barack Obama‘s daughters, who grew up in the White House with sister Malia, was photographed sporting a multiprint minidress paired with black leather T-strap sandals featuring a cut-out design and a medium-height wooden platform.

Sasha Obama (front) wearing black T-strap sandals with wooden platforms in June 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In August 2016, the teenager wore a black long-sleeved dress boasting a brown paisley print and towering black wedge sandals with a wooden platform.

Sasha Obama wearing sky-high wooden platform sandals alongside Barack Obama in 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In the same month, Sasha opted for a pair of classic white high-top Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars, which she styled with a white knee-length skirt and a black striped top.

Sasha Obama (L) wearing white high-top Converse Chuck Taylors in 2016. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rumors have been swirling since December that Sasha is expected to attend the University of Michigan in the fall. She graduates from Washington’s exclusive Sidwell Friends School this month.

