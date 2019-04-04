Sarah Jessica Parker Is Donating 5,000 SJP Collection Shoes for MD Anderson Cancer Center Fundraiser

Sarah Jessica Parker is headed to Houston.

The actress-turned-shoe designer is hosting a shoe sale in the Texas city to benefit the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Related Happy Birthday, Sarah Jessica Parker: A Look at Her Most Beautiful Shoes These Are the Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2019 Celebrities Are Braving the Polar Vortex in Style

In the name of charitable giving, 5,000 pairs of shoes from Parker’s SJP Collection will be auctioned off.

For the event, the 54-year-old is teaming up with business partner George Malkemus, whose life partner, Tony Yurgaitis, was treated at the cancer center. This marks the first time the duo has traveled for a sale benefiting a hospital.

Parker, who founded her eponymous shoe label in 2014, has long been known for her style, having portrayed fashionista and shoe lover Carrie Bradshaw on “Sex and the City.” When it came to building SJP Collection, the “Hocus Pocus” star emphasized the importance of taking a thoughtful, conservative approach.

“The biggest thing for us to pay attention to is every choice. Growth and opportunity is very seductive, but you have to be thoughtful, especially in this environment where retail is struggling, and we are very mindful of that,” she told FN in 2017.

The “Divorce” actress — who takes a hands-on approach to her brand — is also mindful of where SJP Collection’s strengths fall.

“Our strength is offering her lots of choices but remaining within the brand. We’ll be giving them a lot of color, fabrications and ornamentations,” she explained.

The shoe sale is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 16 at the Bayou City Event Center. There is no admission fee.

Watch FN’s video below with Carrie Dragshaw.

Want more?

Carrie Bradshaw Is Back & ‘Sex and the City’ Fans Are Going Crazy

Sarah Jessica Parker Reminisces About ‘Hocus Pocus’ in an Enchanting Look