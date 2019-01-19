Carrie Bradshaw Is Back & ‘Sex and the City’ Fans Are Going Crazy

Carrie Bradshaw is back — and “Sex and the City” fans are going crazy with anticipation.

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram today to tease an upcoming partnership that will get a boost from her “Sex and the City” counterpart.

The SJP Collection shoe designer shared a video of Carrie clad in a flowing baby-blue skirt and pair of lacy white high-heeled ankle-boots as she walks down the city streets to the famous “SATC” theme song.

“My old friend. She is making a brief reappearance. Partnering with a great brand and supporting a cause we all care about. More to come. X, SJ,” Parker captioned the video, which has been viewed almost 600,000 times within its first hour on her page.

The end of the video features “#PourItForward” written in white font. The hashtag does not appear to be affiliated with any brands at this time — although “SATC” fans are already re-sharing the video and eagerly anticipating what Parker’s post could mean.

While it’s unclear what the partnership entails, it appears that Parker, 53, is going to use Bradshaw’s likeness for good.

Over the years, Parker has been a strong advocate for philanthropy. She became a UNICEF ambassador in 1997 and has continued her work with the organization into the current decade, appearing in a 2011 Mother’s Day campaign urging people to purchase the charity’s HIV Test Kit. She has also worked with the Food Bank for New York City, the American Foundation for AIDS Research and the Human Rights Campaign.

