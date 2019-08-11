Sarah Jessica Parker Twirls in Bejeweled Heels From Her Own Brand En Route to Vegas

Maneuvering in heels can be tricky, but Sarah Jessica Parker has it figured out.

In a video posted to her Instagram account this afternoon, the 54-year-old actress-turned-designer does a twirl in the airport while in 3.5-inch heels.

The shoes are from the “Sex and the City” lead’s eponymous shoe label, SJP Collection. Dubbed the Celine, the Mary Jane style features a satin upper, with a rounded toe, a block heel and an embellished buckle closure. It retails for $425 and is available to shop on Sjpbysarahjessicaparker.com.

SJP Collection’s Celine Mary Jane pump. CREDIT: Sjpbysarahjessicaparker.com

Parker teamed the heels with a gray sweater, a patterned skirt and oversized sunglasses.

The “Hocus Pocus” star was en route to her Las Vegas standalone store, located on the Strip inside the Bellagio Resort & Casino. Speaking with FN in August 2017, Parker said she wanted to “feel like we are offering an extraordinary experience” with the Vegas location.

Related Sarah Jessica Parker Dressed to Impress in Bejeweled Pumps for Lunch With Michelle Obama SJP Talks #MeToo, Recalls A-List Male Star's 'Inappropriate Behavior' on 'Sex and the City' Set Sarah Jessica Parker Solves the Mystery of Carrie Bradshaw's Mismatched Shoes Nearly 20 Years Later

“It’s sort of like a wonderland. Vegas is like an alternate universe,” she said. “The rest of the world sits outside, and it has this dialed-up version of reality, which makes it nice for us, in terms of shoes, because we can lean more toward that fantasy and decadence.”

SJP Collection launched in 2014, winning FN’s Achievement Award for Launch of the Year. Since then, the brand has continued to experience growth, expanding its styles and opening new locations.

Click through the gallery to see more of Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoe style.

Below, see how Carrie Dragshaw makes a sparkly stiletto.

Want more?

Sarah Jessica Parker Dressed to Impress in Bejeweled Pumps for Lunch With Michelle Obama

SJP Talks #MeToo, Recalls A-List Male Star’s ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ on ‘Sex and the City’ Set

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Advice for the Next Generation of Female Entrepreneurs, Businesswomen