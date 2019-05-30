Sarah Jessica Parker Glistens in J. Mendel Dress & Heels From Her Own Shoe Brand

Sarah Jessica Parker has the formula to high-fashion dressing figured out.

The 54-year-old looked stylish in a sparkly dress and heels from her own SJP Collection as she attended the press night for “The Starry Messenger” at London’s Wyndham Theatre yesterday.

Sarah Jessica Parker at “The Starry Messenger” press night on May 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Parker wore a sparkly dress from J. Mendel’s fall ’19 collection that featured a low neckline, capelike sleeves and a skirt that went just past the knees.

Sarah Jessica Parker in London wearing a J. Mendel dress and SJP Collection heels. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Sex and the City” star went with pointy-toed burnt sienna pumps with a stiletto heel. The shoes come from her eponymous brand, with launched in 2014. Parker has long been known for her fashion prowess, in large part due to her role as stylish urbanite (and shoe lover) Carrie Bradshaw on “SATC.”

A close-up look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s SJP Collection heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it came to building up the SJP Collection brand, the “Hocus Pocus” actress said taking a thoughtful, conservative approach was crucial.

“The biggest thing for us to pay attention to is every choice. Growth and opportunity is very seductive, but you have to be thoughtful, especially in this environment where retail is struggling, and we are very mindful of that,” she told FN in 2017.

Flip through the gallery to see Sarah Jessica Parker’s most beautiful shoes over the years.

Below, see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s looks.

Want more?

Sarah Jessica Parker Wears the Most Over-the-Top Look at the GLAAD Media Awards

Sarah Jessica Parker Reminisces About ‘Hocus Pocus’ in an Enchanting Look

Sarah Jessica Parker Adds Sparkle to Her Subway Ride in Shoes From Her Own Collection