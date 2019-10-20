Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Florals & the Sparkliest Heels in Australia

Sarah Jessica Parker modeled the sparkliest shoes from her namesake label today in Sydney, Australia at the David Jones department store.

The actress turned designer sported a blue floral dress with puff sleeves and a flared skirt.

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives to the David Jones department store in Sydney, Australia Oct. 20. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s Mary Janes. CREDIT: Splash News

Parker’s glittery footwear came from her SJP Collection shoe line. The A-lister selected the label’s Celine style, a Mary Jane pump that has a 3.5-inch block heel, an iridescent upper and a crystal-covered buckle on the vamp. The shoe sells for $450 on Neimanmarcus.com.

SJP Collection Celine Mary Janes. CREDIT: Neimanmarcus.com

The “Hocus Pocus” star pulled her look together with a silver handbag, diamond earrings and a silver chain necklace. She wore her dirty blond locks in loose waves going down her shoulders.

Parker and her on-screen counterpart Carrie Bradshaw share a love of shoes — specifically, statement-making heels. So, it’s no surprise that the actress branched into footwear with the 2014 launch of SJP Collection.

“Our strength is offering her lots of choices but remaining within the brand. We’ll be giving them a lot of color, fabrications and ornamentations,” Parker told FN of her line in 2017. “We have beautiful flats that are just as much as a party as the 100-millimeter heel. We have 70-, 90-, 100-millimeter [heel heights].”

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives to the David Jones department store in Sydney, Australia Oct. 20. CREDIT: Splash News

