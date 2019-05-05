Sarah Jessica Parker Wears the Most Over-the-Top Look at the GLAAD Media Awards

When it comes to fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker is never one to play it safe.

The “Sex and the City” alum went for a typically bold look at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York last night alongside longtime pal Andy Cohen. Parker sported a daring printed Elie Saab gown with puff sleeves and a sizable train. The “Hocus Pocus” actress’ shoes were hidden underneath the gown. She accessorized with silklike flowers in her hair.

Sarah Jessica Parker in an Elie Saab gown. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Cohen wore a classic black suit with shiny dress shoes and a skinny tie.

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker posing for photos. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Also in attendance was Rachel Brosnahan. The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star wore a sleek white pantsuit with a studded top underneath. For footwear, she selected strappy silver Jimmy Choo sandals on a soaring stiletto heel.

Rachel Brosnahan in a white pantsuit with silver sandals. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jonathan Van Ness hit the red carpet in a shiny black long-sleeved top with flowing yellow elastic-waisted pants. The “Queer Eye” star pulled together his gender nonconforming look with black platform shoes and a box clutch.

Jonathan Van Ness in a black and gold look with platform shoes. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack of stylishly dressed guests was Billy Porter, who famously wore a gown to this year’s Oscars. He commanded attention in a bold red look, opting for a sparkly red blazer by Malan Breton with flare-legged pants. Shiny black boots capped off the outfit.

Billy Porter in a red Malan Breton look. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Watch the video below to get to know Carrie Dragshaw.

Want more?

Shangela Performs a Beyoncé-Medley for Beyoncé at the 2019 GLAAD Awards

Beyoncé Accepts GLAAD Media Vanguard Award in a Black Tuxedo Dress & Jimmy Choo Fascinator Sandals

Sarah Jessica Parker Reminisces About ‘Hocus Pocus’ in an Enchanting Look