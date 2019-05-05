Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sarah Jessica Parker Wears the Most Over-the-Top Look at the GLAAD Media Awards

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Sarah Jessica Parker
2019 GLAAD Media Awards
2019 GLAAD Media Awards
2019 GLAAD Media Awards
2019 GLAAD Media Awards
View Gallery 28 Images

When it comes to fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker is never one to play it safe.

The “Sex and the City” alum went for a typically bold look at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York last night alongside longtime pal Andy Cohen. Parker sported a daring printed Elie Saab gown with puff sleeves and a sizable train. The “Hocus Pocus” actress’ shoes were hidden underneath the gown. She accessorized with silklike flowers in her hair.

Sarah Jessica Parker, elie saab, celebrity style, red carpet, patterned dress, 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 May 2019
Sarah Jessica Parker in an Elie Saab gown.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Cohen wore a classic black suit with shiny dress shoes and a skinny tie.

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 May 2019, elie saab gown
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker posing for photos.
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Also in attendance was Rachel Brosnahan. The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star wore a sleek white pantsuit with a studded top underneath. For footwear, she selected strappy silver Jimmy Choo sandals on a soaring stiletto heel.

Related

Lily Collins Wears Edgy See-Through Dress With 5.5-Inch Heels on 'Extremely Wicked' Red Carpet

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & 'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Twin in Pink on Capitol Hill

Sarah Jessica Parker Is Donating 5,000 SJP Collection Shoes for MD Anderson Cancer Center Fundraiser

Rachel Brosnahan, white pantsuit, silver sandals, celebrity style, red carpet, 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 May 2019
Rachel Brosnahan in a white pantsuit with silver sandals.
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Jonathan Van Ness hit the red carpet in a shiny black long-sleeved top with flowing yellow elastic-waisted pants. The “Queer Eye” star pulled together his gender nonconforming look with black platform shoes and a box clutch.

Jonathan Van Ness, platform shoes, gold and black outfit, celebrity style, 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 May 2019
Jonathan Van Ness in a black and gold look with platform shoes.
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack of stylishly dressed guests was Billy Porter, who famously wore a gown to this year’s Oscars. He commanded attention in a bold red look, opting for a sparkly red blazer by Malan Breton with flare-legged pants. Shiny black boots capped off the outfit.

Billy Porter, malan breton, red pantsuit, sparkly blazer, 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 May 2019
Billy Porter in a red Malan Breton look.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Watch the video below to get to know Carrie Dragshaw.

Want more?

Shangela Performs a Beyoncé-Medley for Beyoncé at the 2019 GLAAD Awards

Beyoncé Accepts GLAAD Media Vanguard Award in a Black Tuxedo Dress & Jimmy Choo Fascinator Sandals

Sarah Jessica Parker Reminisces About ‘Hocus Pocus’ in an Enchanting Look

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad