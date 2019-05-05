Sarah Jessica Parker Wears the Most Over-the-Top Look at the GLAAD Media Awards

When it comes to fashion, Sarah Jessica Parker is never one to play it safe.
The “Sex and the City” alum went for a typically bold look at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York last night alongside longtime pal Andy Cohen. Parker sported a daring printed Elie Saab gown with puff sleeves and a sizable train. The “Hocus Pocus” actress’ shoes were hidden underneath the gown. She accessorized with silklike flowers in her hair.
Meanwhile, Cohen wore a classic black suit with shiny dress shoes and a skinny tie.
Also in attendance was Rachel Brosnahan. The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star wore a sleek white pantsuit with a studded top underneath. For footwear, she selected strappy silver Jimmy Choo sandals on a soaring stiletto heel.
Elsewhere, Jonathan Van Ness hit the red carpet in a shiny black long-sleeved top with flowing yellow elastic-waisted pants. The “Queer Eye” star pulled together his gender nonconforming look with black platform shoes and a box clutch.
Rounding out the pack of stylishly dressed guests was Billy Porter, who famously wore a gown to this year’s Oscars. He commanded attention in a bold red look, opting for a sparkly red blazer by Malan Breton with flare-legged pants. Shiny black boots capped off the outfit.
