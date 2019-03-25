Happy Birthday, Sarah Jessica Parker: A Look at Her Most Beautiful Shoes

It’s Sarah Jessica Parker’s 54th birthday today, though she barely looks half her age.
SJP is best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in the show “Sex and the City,” and also for emulating that same iconic New York style in real life from movie premieres to date nights with her husband, Matthew Broderick.
To honor the birthday girl, FN took a look back at some of her most beautiful shoe styles through the years.
In November of last year, Parker made an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in New York while wearing the most unbelievable heels.
These sparkly pointed-toe shoes came in an ombre blue color and featured a strap across the top of the foot.
For the 2018 New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala in September, SJP chose to match her red princess-style gown with color-coordinated embellished and pointed-toe pumps.
On the first Monday in May of 2015, SJP showed off why she is such a big name in fashion.
She attended the Met Gala in a stunning gown and headpiece, pairing the ensemble with an equally beautiful pair of sheer booties with a glittering net overlay.
In 2009, alongside Hugh Grant, Parker wore an eccentric pair of platform shoes at the London premiere of “Did You Hear About the Morgans?” These tall heels featured a dual tone pink and purple with a mix of textures and materials.
