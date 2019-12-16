Saoirse Ronan Poses in a Chocolate-Hued Michael Kors Romper at ‘Little Women’ Photocall

Saoirse Ronan wore shades of chocolate brown at the “Little Women” photocall in London today, Dec. 16.
The “Lady Bird” lead sported a Michael Kors spring ’20 outfit: a brown and white polka dot romper with a cable-knit sweater and chunky brown belt on top, as styled on the runway.
Ronan teamed the romper with brown slingback pumps, which featured a stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline, a flattering feature that serves to extend the length of the leg.
Co-star Florence Pugh stepped out in a black-and-white outfit with gold jewelry. For shoes, the “Midsommar” actress chose black mid-calf boots that appeared to be fabricated in suede.
Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet went for a punk-rock vibe in a Gorillaz T-shirt and baggy striped pants. He completed his rockstar ensemble with fitting footwear: black combat boots. The shoes featured an interior zipper and subtle stud accents.
The “Little Women” film, directed by Greta Gerwig and based on the classic Louisa May Alcott novel, premieres in U.S. theaters on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The titular characters are the four March sisters: Jo (Ronan), Amy (Pugh), Beth (Eliza Scanlan) and Meg (Emma Watson). Chalamet appears as the March family’s kindly young neighbor, Laurie. Scanlan and Watson were not present for the photocall.
