Saoirse Ronan Poses in a Chocolate-Hued Michael Kors Romper at ‘Little Women’ Photocall

Saoirse Ronan wore shades of chocolate brown at the “Little Women” photocall in London today, Dec. 16.

The “Lady Bird” lead sported a Michael Kors spring ’20 outfit: a brown and white polka dot romper with a cable-knit sweater and chunky brown belt on top, as styled on the runway.

Saoirse Ronan in Michael Kors spring ’20. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michael Kors spring ’20 runway. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ronan teamed the romper with brown slingback pumps, which featured a stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a low-cut topline, a flattering feature that serves to extend the length of the leg.

A close-up look at Saoirse Ronan’s shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Co-star Florence Pugh stepped out in a black-and-white outfit with gold jewelry. For shoes, the “Midsommar” actress chose black mid-calf boots that appeared to be fabricated in suede.

Florence Pugh in a black-and-white outfit. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A closer look at Florence Pugh’s mid-calf boots. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet went for a punk-rock vibe in a Gorillaz T-shirt and baggy striped pants. He completed his rockstar ensemble with fitting footwear: black combat boots. The shoes featured an interior zipper and subtle stud accents.

Timothée Chalamet in a rocker-chic look with combat boots. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Timothée Chalamet’s boots. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The “Little Women” film, directed by Greta Gerwig and based on the classic Louisa May Alcott novel, premieres in U.S. theaters on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The titular characters are the four March sisters: Jo (Ronan), Amy (Pugh), Beth (Eliza Scanlan) and Meg (Emma Watson). Chalamet appears as the March family’s kindly young neighbor, Laurie. Scanlan and Watson were not present for the photocall.

