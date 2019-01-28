Sign up for our newsletter today!

Amy Adams, Rachel Brosnahan & More Stars Are Soaring in Sandals at the SAG Awards

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
rachel-brosnahan-2
Sandals at the 25th Annual SAG Awards
Sandals at the 25th Annual SAG Awards
Sandals at the 25th Annual SAG Awards
Sandals at the 25th Annual SAG Awards
View Gallery 12 Images

It may not be sandal season in the Big Apple right now but in Los Angeles, where the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was being held, the weather proved to be perfect for rocking the timeless shoe style.

Rachel Brosnahan, for one — who took home the statue for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” tonight — chose a pair of icy blue velvet Jimmy Choo sandals to go with her lacy blue strapless frock. The actress wore Dior and completed her monochromatic look with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan, sag awards
Rachel Brosnahan wearing a lacy pale blue strapless dress with a pair of icy blue velvet sandals.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Adams also chose Jimmy Choo sandals — the brand’s cult-favorite Max platform featuring a sky-high heel. The actress wore a black Celine peplum dress with an embellished waist detail and a thigh-high slit.

Amy Adams, jimmy choo max platform sandal, celine
Amy Adams wearing a black gown by Celine with Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones styled a pair of strappy black sandals with her plunging navy sequin gown courtesy of Zuhair Murad’s fall ’18 couture collection.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, sag awards
Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing a plunging navy sequin-embellished gown with strappy black sandals.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

For more celebs in sandals at the 25th annual SAG Awards, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Hits the SAG Awards Looking Like an Angel in a Dress Straight From the Runway

Amy Adams Stuns in a Leggy Black Gown and More Celebrities at the 2019 SAG Awards

Shay Mitchell, Laverne Cox & Angela Bassett Stun in Sultry All-Black Looks at the ‘EW’ SAG Awards Pre-Party

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad