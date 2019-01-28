Amy Adams, Rachel Brosnahan & More Stars Are Soaring in Sandals at the SAG Awards

It may not be sandal season in the Big Apple right now but in Los Angeles, where the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was being held, the weather proved to be perfect for rocking the timeless shoe style.

Rachel Brosnahan, for one — who took home the statue for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” tonight — chose a pair of icy blue velvet Jimmy Choo sandals to go with her lacy blue strapless frock. The actress wore Dior and completed her monochromatic look with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan wearing a lacy pale blue strapless dress with a pair of icy blue velvet sandals. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Adams also chose Jimmy Choo sandals — the brand’s cult-favorite Max platform featuring a sky-high heel. The actress wore a black Celine peplum dress with an embellished waist detail and a thigh-high slit.

Amy Adams wearing a black gown by Celine with Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones styled a pair of strappy black sandals with her plunging navy sequin gown courtesy of Zuhair Murad’s fall ’18 couture collection.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing a plunging navy sequin-embellished gown with strappy black sandals. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

