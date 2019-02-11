2019 Was the Year of Sandals That Sizzle at the Grammy Awards

With everyone arriving for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, one thing is clear: 2019 is the year of sandals that sizzle.

From nominees to presenters, it seems everyone is breaking out their fresh pedicures to don open-toe shoes, especially if they’re metallic or strappy, two of the biggest trends we’ve seen with sandals this season.

Anna Kendrick arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards in a feathery dress and silver sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Anna Kendrick’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick chose to match her feathery minidress with a set of silver thin-strapped sandals. The heels matched the accents on the belt and embellishments of her pink ensemble.

Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards in a feathered gown and metallic sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jada Pinkett Smith’s strappy heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith went for a similar vibe with a blush gown coated with a multicolor feather train. Her sandals were a triple strap metallic heel, balancing out the silver in her dress.

Heidi Klum arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards in a structured white dress and glittering sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Heidi Klum’s glittering sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heidi Klum chose glittery, bedazzled silver sandals to pair with a structured white dress with long sleeves and glittered accents.

