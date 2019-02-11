Sign up for our newsletter today!

2019 Was the Year of Sandals That Sizzle at the Grammy Awards

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
heidi-klum-sandals
Sandal Styles at the 2019 Grammy Awards
Sandal Styles at the 2019 Grammy Awards
Sandal Styles at the 2019 Grammy Awards
Sandal Styles at the 2019 Grammy Awards
View Gallery 23 Images

With everyone arriving for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, one thing is clear: 2019 is the year of sandals that sizzle.

From nominees to presenters, it seems everyone is breaking out their fresh pedicures to don open-toe shoes, especially if they’re metallic or strappy, two of the biggest trends we’ve seen with sandals this season.

anna kendrick, grammy awards
Anna Kendrick arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards in a feathery dress and silver sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
anna kendrick, sandals, grammys
A closer view of Anna Kendrick’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick chose to match her feathery minidress with a set of silver thin-strapped sandals. The heels matched the accents on the belt and embellishments of her pink ensemble.

jada pinkett smith, grammy awards
Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards in a feathered gown and metallic sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
jada pinkett smith, sandals
A closer look at Jada Pinkett Smith’s strappy heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith went for a similar vibe with a blush gown coated with a multicolor feather train. Her sandals were a triple strap metallic heel, balancing out the silver in her dress.

heidi klum, grammy awards
Heidi Klum arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards in a structured white dress and glittering sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
heidi klum, sandals
A close-up of Heidi Klum’s glittering sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heidi Klum chose glittery, bedazzled silver sandals to pair with a structured white dress with long sleeves and glittered accents.

See all the sandal styles at the 2019 Grammy Awards here.

Want more?

Miley Cyrus Suits Up for the Grammy Awards in a Low-Cut Blazer

Joy Villa Wears a Pro-Trump Look to the Grammy Awards

BTS Makes a Dapper Arrival in Sleek Suits at the 2019 Grammys

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad