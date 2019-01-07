Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sandals Were Everywhere on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
golden globes
Celebs in Sandals at the 2019 Golden Globes
Celebs in Sandals at the 2019 Golden Globes
Celebs in Sandals at the 2019 Golden Globes
Celebs in Sandals at the 2019 Golden Globes
View Gallery 13 Images

Sandals were ubiquitous at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards tonight in Los Angeles. It seemed like everywhere you looked, a different celebrity was rocking the chic silhouette, from the likes of Anne Hathaway to Halle Berry.

Julia Roberts chose a pair of black satin Alexandre Birman Willow sandals to go with her bold Stella McCartney jumpsuit. Chopard jewels topped off her eye-catching look.

julia roberts
Julia Roberts wearing Alexandre Birman Willow sandals in black satin with a Stella McCartney jumpsuit.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Berry stunned in a plunging burgundy Zuhair Murad Couture gown featuring a thigh-high slit with matching wine-colored sandals.

halle berry, Zuhair Murad Couture
Halle Berry wearing a burgundy Zuhair Murad Couture gown and matching sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Hathaway reached for Olgana Paris’ sparkling Bella Jewel sandals. The “Ocean’s 8” actress wore them with a head-turning leopard-print gown for the special occasion.

Anne Hathaway wearing Olgana Paris sandals
Anne Hathaway wearing Olgana Paris Bella Jewel sandals with a leopard print dress.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Keri Russell paired her shimmery silver gown featuring a plunging neckline with Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Queen sandals coming with metallic silver finish.

Keri Russell wearing Louboutin Queen Loubi sandals
Keri Russell wearing silver metallic Louboutin Loubi Queen sandals with a silver dress.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For more celebs wearing sandals on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Sandra Oh Looks Angelic in White & More Stars at the 2019 Golden Globes

Lupita Nyong’o Wears $45 Aldo Sandals With Her Calvin Klein Dress to the Golden Globes

Patricia Clarkson Had 35 Shoes to Choose From for the 2019 Golden Globes

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad