Sandals Were Everywhere on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

Sandals were ubiquitous at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards tonight in Los Angeles. It seemed like everywhere you looked, a different celebrity was rocking the chic silhouette, from the likes of Anne Hathaway to Halle Berry.

Julia Roberts chose a pair of black satin Alexandre Birman Willow sandals to go with her bold Stella McCartney jumpsuit. Chopard jewels topped off her eye-catching look.

Julia Roberts wearing Alexandre Birman Willow sandals in black satin with a Stella McCartney jumpsuit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Berry stunned in a plunging burgundy Zuhair Murad Couture gown featuring a thigh-high slit with matching wine-colored sandals.

Halle Berry wearing a burgundy Zuhair Murad Couture gown and matching sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Hathaway reached for Olgana Paris’ sparkling Bella Jewel sandals. The “Ocean’s 8” actress wore them with a head-turning leopard-print gown for the special occasion.

Anne Hathaway wearing Olgana Paris Bella Jewel sandals with a leopard print dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Keri Russell paired her shimmery silver gown featuring a plunging neckline with Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Queen sandals coming with metallic silver finish.

Keri Russell wearing silver metallic Louboutin Loubi Queen sandals with a silver dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

