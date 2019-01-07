Sandals Were Everywhere on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

Sandals were ubiquitous at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards tonight in Los Angeles. It seemed like everywhere you looked, a different celebrity was rocking the chic silhouette, from the likes of Anne Hathaway to Halle Berry.
Julia Roberts chose a pair of black satin Alexandre Birman Willow sandals to go with her bold Stella McCartney jumpsuit. Chopard jewels topped off her eye-catching look.
Elsewhere, Berry stunned in a plunging burgundy Zuhair Murad Couture gown featuring a thigh-high slit with matching wine-colored sandals.
Meanwhile, Hathaway reached for Olgana Paris’ sparkling Bella Jewel sandals. The “Ocean’s 8” actress wore them with a head-turning leopard-print gown for the special occasion.
Keri Russell paired her shimmery silver gown featuring a plunging neckline with Christian Louboutin’s Loubi Queen sandals coming with metallic silver finish.
For more celebs wearing sandals on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, check out the gallery.
