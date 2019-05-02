14 Celebs With Sandals That Sizzled on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

With May finally here, the weather is starting to warm up and so are red carpet looks. Celebrities from all fields arrived at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas rocking the best sandal styles.

Cardi B wore Giuseppe Zanotti’s glittering triple-strapped Harmony heels as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband, rapper Offset. The sparkly shoes perfectly matched the embellishments on her yellow ensemble.

Cardi B with Offset at the BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Cardi B’s Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra combined two trends for her footwear look of the evening: PVC shoes and sandals with delicate straps. She matched them to her sequined white low-cut dress.

Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the 2019 BBMAs in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The show’s host, Kelly Clarkson, added a pop of color to her glittering black gown with Christian Louboutin’s strappy heels with rainbow-hued crystals.

Related Halsey Looks Like a Goth-Glam Princess in a Sensual Lacey Dress & Sandals at the BBMAs Cardi B Flaunts Toned Abs in Crop Top and Shiny Crystals From Head to Toe Kelly Clarkson Sparkles in Rainbow Crystal Sandals on the Red Carpet at Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson at the 2019 BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at the singer’s Christian Louboutin sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all of the sandals that sizzled on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Want more?

Ciara Goes for the Leggiest Look With Her Cute Son Future on Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Kelly Clarkson Sparkles in Rainbow Crystal Sandals on the Red Carpet at Billboard Music Awards