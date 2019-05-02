Sign up for our newsletter today!

14 Celebs With Sandals That Sizzled on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

By Claudia Miller
With May finally here, the weather is starting to warm up and so are red carpet looks. Celebrities from all fields arrived at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas rocking the best sandal styles.

Cardi B wore Giuseppe Zanotti’s glittering triple-strapped Harmony heels as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband, rapper Offset. The sparkly shoes perfectly matched the embellishments on her yellow ensemble.

Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B with Offset at the BBMAs.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
cardi b, celebrity style, billboard music awards, silver strappy sandals
Detail of Cardi B’s Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra combined two trends for her footwear look of the evening: PVC shoes and sandals with delicate straps. She matched them to her sequined white low-cut dress.

priyanka chopra, Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019, sandals
Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the 2019 BBMAs in Las Vegas.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The show’s host, Kelly Clarkson, added a pop of color to her glittering black gown with Christian Louboutin’s strappy heels with rainbow-hued crystals.

kelly clarkson, 2019 bbmas red carpet, leggy black dress, rainbow sandals, legs
Kelly Clarkson at the 2019 BBMAs.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kelly clarkson, sparkly rainbow sandals, bbmas red carpet 2019, feet, christian louboutin shoes, crystals
A close-up look at the singer’s Christian Louboutin sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

