Sam Smith Wears Heels to an Awards Show for the First Time

Sam Smith is known for androgynous red carpet style.

The 27-year-old, who identifies as gender non-binary, worked a pair of heels into his wardrobe for the first time at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last night in London.

Smith sported a masculine-meets-feminine ensemble: a Boss shawl collar tuxedo with a lace top under it.

Sam Smith at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Sept. 3. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

But for the “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer, the crowning glory of the look was his shoes: a pair of shiny leather Gucci boots. The Italian-made boots, now sold out, are set on a 2.75-inch block heel and have an almond toe.

A detail shot of Sam Smith’s Gucci boots. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The four-time Grammy Award winner took to social media to share a close-up shot of the shoes with a passage explaining what the moment meant to him.

“I’ve just got home from a gorgeous evening and as I was walking to my front door I stopped and listened to my heels clonking against the floor. And I just thought ‘F*** YES’!! There was a time where I thought I’d never ever ever be able to be myself like this in front of the industry or anyone,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “It feels so good and I just wanted to share that with you all, and share a picture of my GORJ Gucci heels. They’ll always be my virgin heels.”

By the looks of Smith’s comments section, other celebrities were into his footwear choice.

“So proud of you,” Demi Lovato commented, with Natasha Bedingfield writing: “Love u and love this story so much!”

“Click clack of heels on the floor is one of the best sounds ever,” wrote stylist Brad Goreski.

