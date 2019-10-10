Sam Smith Wears Lacy Lingerie & Square-Toe Heels at Attitude Awards

Sam Smith wore a lacy lingerie set and trendy square toes to the Attitude Awards show Wednesday night in London.

The 27-year-old pop star posed in an all-green ensemble with a lace kimono, satin-blend tank and wide-leg pants from Menagerié Intimates.

Sam Smith at the Attitude Awards in London on Oct. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Stay With Me” singer posted an Instagram photo from the evening with the caption: “I went to an award show in my underwear last night.”

For footwear, Smith went with one of fall’s hottest trends: square toes. Once considered a dorky fashion faux pas, square toes became chic again this summer, thanks in large part to Bottega Veneta designer Daniel Lee. The ’90s-inspired silhouette made its comeback amid a resurgence of styles from the pre-Y2K years, such as chunky sneakers, mom mules and kitten heels.

A closer look at Sam Smith’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Smith’s pair of square toes featured a shiny black upper and a chunky block heel. The shoes were largely hidden underneath the sheer pant legs of the “Too Good at Goodbyes” hit maker.

While Smith sported heels last night, the A-lister has only recently become comfortable with height-boosting shoes. The four-time Grammy winner wore heels on the red carpet for the first time at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Sept. 4 — choosing a pair of chic Gucci boots.

