Salma Hayek’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Rocks $1,590 Crystal Sneakers in the Front Row at Gucci’s MFW Show

Gucci may be facing controversy lately, but that hasn’t stopped celebs from flocking to the front row to view the luxury label’s latest collection for fall. Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show today brought out a number of famous faces, including Salma Hayek and her family.

Hayek posed with husband Francois-Henri Pinault — who is the chairman and CEO of Kering, which owns Gucci as well as other high \-fashion brands like Balenciaga — and their 11-year-old daughter, Valentina. The 52-year-old actress wore a bold purple dress with sky-high gold metallic platform sandals.

Salma Hayek in the front row with husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their daughter, Valentina. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Valentina donned a bright pink and red Gucci logo sweater with dark denim jeans and $1,590 Gucci Flashtrek sneakers; the shoes feature green crystals embroidered onto a removable elastic strap wrapped around the black upper.

Elsewhere, Saoirse Ronan modeled a menswear-inspired outfit from the Italian brand. The 24-year-old Irish actress sported a navy blazer over a dark red vest, a grayish pussybow blouse, orange-red pants and black platform boots.

Saoirse Ronan wearing Gucci in the front row. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield was also on hand, dressing in a jacket featuring a graphic on the arm, brown pants and Gucci G74 leather sneakers inspired by retro basketball shoes from the ’70s. He completed his look with yellow tinted glasses.

Andrew Garfield dressed in Gucci at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Scroll through the gallery for every look from Gucci’s fall ’19 collection at MFW.

Want more?

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Guide to Milan — His Top Picks for Restaurants, Hotels and Shops