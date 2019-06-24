Saint West’s Vacation Outfit Includes $160 Gucci Flip-Flops

Saint West may only be 3 years old, but that doesn’t mean he’s not already following in the footsteps of his trendsetting parents. In new photos with his dad, Kanye West, at the airport in Costa Rica, the little guy is seen rocking a colorful Hawaiian-style printed top with black shorts and Gucci slides.

Kim Kardashian praised her older son’s trendy ensemble on Twitter when the account KKW Mafia Media posted the photos of Saint with ‘Ye. “My boy is so fly in his Prada shirt and Gucci flip flops. He picked out his own outfit,” she wrote. Saint’s Gucci slides constructed from black rubber with green and red Web retail for $160.

My boy is so fly in his Prada shirt and Gucci flip flops. He picked out his own outfit https://t.co/v1irJXvIoj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 22, 2019

Meanwhile, the rapper-turned-designer dressed in his usual garb — a white Carhartt T-shirt with gray sweatpants, black Yeezy Calabasas socks and chunky black Yeezy sneakers. The 41-year-old father also slung a sweatshirt around his neck.

Less than a week ago, the mother of four shared an adorable photo of Saint sweetly holding his new baby brother Psalm’s face in his little hands. The newest member of the Kardashian-West family was born on May 9.

