Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth and More at Saint Laurent’s Malibu Fashion Show

Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2020 men’s show in Malibu, Calif. brought out a number of famous faces including the likes of Hailey Baldwin and Miley Cyrus.

Mrs. Bieber posed on the boardwalk in a plunging red and white striped sequined minidress and black strappy sandals, both courtesy of Saint Laurent. The 22-year-old Adidas model pulled things together with oversize gold hoop earrings.

Hailey Baldwin poses on the boardwalk in a plunging minidress and sandals courtesy of Saint Laurent. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who tied the knot in December after years of dating, cuddled up on the front row in coordinating black looks. The 26-year-old songstress wore a shimmery blazer with ripped jeans and chunky western-inspired boots. Her Aussie-born man, 29, completed his laid-back ensemble with black high-top sneakers.

Miley Cyrus poses with husband Liam Hemsworth on the front row at Saint Laurent’s men’s show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, rap hitmaker, 21 Savage, showed off his tattooed abdomen in a dusty pink suede jacket featuring fringe detailing paired with white jeans and matching sneakers.

21 Savage wearing a dusty pink fringed jacket with white jeans and matching sneakers on the front row. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out more famous faces in the front row at Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2020 men’s show.

